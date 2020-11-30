UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meteor Sighting Lights Up Japan Social Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 03:38 PM

Meteor sighting lights up Japan social media

A fireball spotted falling from the night sky over parts of western and central Japan has lit up social media, with users sharing images of the unusually bright shooting star

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :A fireball spotted falling from the night sky over parts of western and central Japan has lit up social media, with users sharing images of the unusually bright shooting star.

Local media said the fireball was believed to be a bolide, an extremely bright meteor that explodes in the atmosphere.

"We believe the last burst of light was as bright as the full moon," Takeshi Inoue, director of the Akashi Municipal Planetarium, told Kyodo news agency.

The fireball was visible for just a few seconds in the early hours of Sunday, but was caught on cameras owned by national broadcaster NHK -- which generally capture earthquake activity rather than extraterrestrial light shows.

"The sky went bright for a moment and I felt strange because it couldn't be lightning," said one Twitter user who saw the fireball. "I felt the power of the universe!""Was that a fireball? I thought it was the end of the world..." said another, tweeting a video of the meteor captured while driving.

A similarly bright shooting star was spotted over Tokyo in July and later identified as a meteor, fragments of which were found in neighbouring Chiba prefecture.

Related Topics

Earthquake World Social Media Twitter Tokyo Japan July Sunday Media From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Month-long training on financial and administrativ ..

38 minutes ago

Alliance and Soccer Italian Style move to top in U ..

40 minutes ago

Italy green-lights new anti-Covid stimulus package ..

3 minutes ago

Nepali leaders, Chinese defense minister agree to ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey 'Neutralizes' 4 Kurdish Militants in Northe ..

3 minutes ago

DC inaugurates anti-polio drive

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.