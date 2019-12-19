UrduPoint.com
Meteorologists Predict Earth's Series Of Warmest Years Will Continue In 2020 - Met Office

Thu 19th December 2019 | 02:47 PM

Earth's series of warmest years in recorded history will continue in 2020, as the Met Office on Thursday predicted that global average temperatures next year will be up to 1.23 degrees Celsius (2.21 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, with this increase solely driven by greenhouse gas emissions

According to the Met Office, the previous five years have been the warmest five years in recorded history. This series looks set to be extended, as global average temperatures are expected to be between 0.99 degrees Celsius and 1.23 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial average temperatures.

"The forecast for 2020 would place next year amongst the six warmest years on record, which would all have occurred since 2015. All of these years have been around 1.0 �C warmer than the pre-industrial period," Dr. Doug Smith, a research fellow at the Met Office, said in a press release.

The meteorological office stated that due to the absence of an El Nino system in the Pacific, the rise in global average temperatures can be solely attributed to increased greenhouse gas emissions.

"Natural events - such as El Nino-induced warming in the Pacific - influence the climate system, but in the absence of El Nino, this forecast gives a clear picture of the strongest factor causing temperatures to rise: greenhouse gas emissions," Adam Scaife, head of long-range prediction in the Met Office, stated.

The predictions suggest that 2020 has the potential to become the warmest year on record. Since records began, 2016 was the warmest year in history, as global average temperatures were 1.16 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The Paris Agreement, signed by UN countries in 2016, vows to keep the rise in global temperature to less than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, and to pursue efforts to keep this rise to below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

