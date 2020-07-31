UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meteorologists Upgrade Atlantic Storm Isaias To Hurricane As Bahamas Placed On Alert

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 01:10 PM

Meteorologists Upgrade Atlantic Storm Isaias to Hurricane as Bahamas Placed on Alert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Storm Isaias, which has developed in the Atlantic Ocean, has been upgraded to a hurricane and is expected to hit the Bahamas on Friday evening, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The hurricane, which currently has maximum wind speeds of 80 miles per hour, is currently moving in a north-westerly direction at 18 miles per hour, the NHC said.

The center warned that the Bahamas will be hit by strong winds and heavy rains that could cause life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.

One person has died in the Dominican Republic as a result of heavy winds that brought down powerlines, according to the Listin Diario newspaper. There are also media reports of power outages and landslides in Puerto Rico as Isaias skirted past the island.

Isaias, the second-named hurricane of the 2020 season, will likely reach the US state of Florida as a tropical storm, bringing heavy rains that could lead to flash flooding.

Related Topics

Storm Died Lead Florida Bahamas Dominican Republic 2020 Media Rains

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi says Dhoni is better captain than Au ..

27 minutes ago

PM urges public to follow SOPs on Eid-ul-Azha

33 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

41 minutes ago

UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islam ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5951 deaths with 278305 cases of ..

52 minutes ago

PM says No NRO for opposition on legislation for F ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.