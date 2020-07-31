Meteorologists Upgrade Atlantic Storm Isaias to Hurricane as Bahamas Placed on Alert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Storm Isaias, which has developed in the Atlantic Ocean, has been upgraded to a hurricane and is expected to hit the Bahamas on Friday evening, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The hurricane, which currently has maximum wind speeds of 80 miles per hour, is currently moving in a north-westerly direction at 18 miles per hour, the NHC said.

The center warned that the Bahamas will be hit by strong winds and heavy rains that could cause life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.

One person has died in the Dominican Republic as a result of heavy winds that brought down powerlines, according to the Listin Diario newspaper. There are also media reports of power outages and landslides in Puerto Rico as Isaias skirted past the island.

Isaias, the second-named hurricane of the 2020 season, will likely reach the US state of Florida as a tropical storm, bringing heavy rains that could lead to flash flooding.