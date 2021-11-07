UrduPoint.com

Methane Burst At Mine In Kazakhstan Results In 6 Dead, 2 Injured - Emergency Service

Muhammad Irfan 40 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 10:30 AM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) Six miners were killed and two sustained injuries in a methane eruption at a mine in the Karaganda Region in Kazakhstan, the country's emergency service said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Sunday morning.

"The information about a methane gas eruption at a mine in the town of Abay was received by the emergency service of the Karaganda Region... Six miners out of eight were killed and two more were injured," the press service stated.

The condition of those injured has not been specified.

More Stories From World

