Methane Emissions From Energy Sector Rose In 2023: IEA
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 05:25 PM
Planet-heating methane released by the fossil fuel industry rose to near record highs in 2023 despite technology available to curb this pollution at virtually no cost, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Planet-heating methane released by the fossil fuel industry rose to near record highs in 2023 despite technology available to curb this pollution at virtually no cost, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday.
Slashing emissions of methane -- second only to carbon dioxide for its contribution to global warming -- is essential to meeting international targets on climate change, the IEA said.
The Paris-based agency said failing to curb methane leaks from oil and gas projects was a "massive missed opportunity" to prevent losses and reduce emissions of the potent greenhouse gas.
"Emissions of methane from fossil fuel operations remain unacceptably high... There is no reason for emissions to remain as high as they are," IEA chief energy economist Tim Gould told reporters ahead of the release of the agency's annual Global Methane Tracker report.
But he expressed hope that this year "could mark a turning point" -- if countries and fossil fuel firms turn their pollution-cutting promises into concrete policies.
Methane is responsible for around 30 percent of the global warming experienced today, according to the UN Environment Programme.
While some 40 percent of methane is released from natural sources, mainly wetlands, human activities are responsible for the rest.
Agriculture is the main source -- methane is burped out by livestock such as cows and sheep and emitted during rice cultivation.
That is followed by the energy sector where the methane leaks from energy infrastructure -- such as gas pipelines -- and from deliberate releases during maintenance.
This fossil fuel methane pollution has risen three years in a row, the IEA report said, adding that two thirds of the emissions were from just 10 countries -- including China for its methane linked to coal, and the United States for gas, with Russia shortly behind.
- Major leaks -
Overall, the IEA said the production and burning of fossil fuels resulted in close to 120 million tonnes of methane emissions in 2023, a small rise compared with 2022 and close to the record high in 2019.
Last year also witnessed a surge in large-scale methane leaks, it said, including a well blowout in Kazakhstan that lasted more than 200 days.
Some 40 percent of the emissions recorded in 2023 "could have been avoided at no net cost" using tried and tested methods to prevent such leakages, said IEA energy expert Christophe McGlade.
"It still represents a massive missed opportunity," he said.
Methane is far more powerful than CO2 at trapping heat in the atmosphere but relatively short-lived, making it a key target for countries wanting to slash emissions quickly and slow climate change.
More than 150 countries -- including Azerbaijan, host of the next UN climate talks -- have promised a 30 percent reduction by 2030.
Oil and gas firms have meanwhile pledged to slash methane emissions by 2050.
But these commitments were not backed up by detailed plans, the IEA said, calling for concrete policies to turn the pledges into reality.
It said countries and companies have the power to slash methane emissions from fossil fuels in half by 2030, if they deliver on their promises.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for violating code of conduct
PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final
Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No.1 spot
Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024
PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow
HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final announced
Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under PPAF’s Poverty Graduation Pro ..
Tokyo shares open higher after US gains
Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar
NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accreditation Awareness’
Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Bank checkpoint
Match officials for playoffs, final announced
More Stories From World
-
Rwanda court upholds election ban on opposition politician54 seconds ago
-
Gunman surrenders after three-hour hostage ordeal on Rio bus1 minute ago
-
Wales recall North for Six Nations wooden spoon decider with Italy11 minutes ago
-
China hopes India will jointly work to find solution to border issue: Wang Wenbin21 minutes ago
-
What's included in the new EU law on AI21 minutes ago
-
Rwanda court upholds election ban on opposition politician31 minutes ago
-
Pro-Kyiv militias urge civilians to flee Russian border cities51 minutes ago
-
Putin says Russian nuclear weapons 'more advanced' than in US1 hour ago
-
Arrest after Coptic monks killed in South Africa1 hour ago
-
Attack on Navalny ally Volkov likely 'organised by Russia': Lithuania1 hour ago
-
Charles de Gaulle's son dies aged 102: family2 hours ago
-
Denmark says spending boost will surpass NATO target2 hours ago