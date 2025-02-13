Methane Gas Explosion Kills Three Coal Miners In N. Afghanistan
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 11:50 AM
Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Three coal miners lost their lives due to the methane gas explosion inside a coal mine in northern Afghanistan's Samangan province on Wednesday, a statement from the provincial police office said Thursday.
According to the statement, the incident took place inside a tunnel of the coal mine in Dara-i-Sufi Bala district, killing three minors on the spot.
Police have discovered the trio's bodies and sent them back to their families, the statement asserted.
Similarly, a landslide claimed the lives of two gold miners in the northern Badakhshan province a day earlier on Tuesday.
Lack of modern machinery in mining and illegal extraction of mines by unskilled miners often lead to disasters, which claim the lives of poor miners in Afghanistan.
