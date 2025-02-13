Open Menu

Methane Gas Explosion Kills Three Coal Miners In N. Afghanistan

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Methane gas explosion kills three coal miners in N. Afghanistan

Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Three coal miners lost their lives due to the methane gas explosion inside a coal mine in northern Afghanistan's Samangan province on Wednesday, a statement from the provincial police office said Thursday.

According to the statement, the incident took place inside a tunnel of the coal mine in Dara-i-Sufi Bala district, killing three minors on the spot.

Police have discovered the trio's bodies and sent them back to their families, the statement asserted.

Similarly, a landslide claimed the lives of two gold miners in the northern Badakhshan province a day earlier on Tuesday.

Lack of modern machinery in mining and illegal extraction of mines by unskilled miners often lead to disasters, which claim the lives of poor miners in Afghanistan.

Recent Stories

‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transf ..

‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transformative trends shaping global ..

7 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit closing day to focus on f ..

World Governments Summit closing day to focus on future governments

37 minutes ago
 Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afgh ..

Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab posit ..

Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab position on Gaza reconstruction

10 hours ago
Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstru ..

Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstruction

10 hours ago
 Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued ..

Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued openness and transparency in s ..

10 hours ago
 MBRSG, UNDP sign MoU to advance digital transforma ..

MBRSG, UNDP sign MoU to advance digital transformation, AI governance

10 hours ago
 Bain & Company, WGS launch AI-enabled sustainabili ..

Bain & Company, WGS launch AI-enabled sustainability readiness tool to accelerat ..

10 hours ago
 UAE re-elected to UNWTO Executive Council

UAE re-elected to UNWTO Executive Council

10 hours ago
 Coalition talks collapse between Austria's Freedom ..

Coalition talks collapse between Austria's Freedom, People's parties

10 hours ago

More Stories From World