UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Methane Outburst Kills 2 People At Mine In Russia's Komi, 43 People Rescued - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 09:40 AM

Methane Outburst Kills 2 People at Mine in Russia's Komi, 43 People Rescued - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Two people died as a result of a methane outburst at the Vorkutinskaya mine in Russia's Komi Republic, while 43 people have been rescued, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"At the moment of the methane outburst, there were 106 people in the mine. Two bodies have been found," the ministry said, adding that 43 people had been rescued.

Related Topics

Russia Died

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

GCAA denies barring entry of travellers from Egypt

8 hours ago

MoHAP announces new case of coronavirus

8 hours ago

Sharjah Government Communication Award honors seve ..

9 hours ago

IGCF calls for embedding greater cross-cultural un ..

9 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues Emiri Decree reconstituti ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.