MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Two people died as a result of a methane outburst at the Vorkutinskaya mine in Russia's Komi Republic, while 43 people have been rescued, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"At the moment of the methane outburst, there were 106 people in the mine. Two bodies have been found," the ministry said, adding that 43 people had been rescued.