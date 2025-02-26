Open Menu

Metro Evacuated, Shops Closed As Chile Suffers Major Blackout

Published February 26, 2025

Metro evacuated, shops closed as Chile suffers major blackout

Santiago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Chile suffered an expansive electricity blackout Tuesday that forced the evacuation of the Santiago metro and slowed traffic to a crawl, authorities reported.

The rare outage started at 3:16 pm (1816 GMT) and stretched all the way from Arica in the long, narrow South American country's north to Los Lagos in the south, according to the SENAPRED disaster response agency.

The government ruled out an attack or sabotage as the reason for the power loss in the middle of the southern hemisphere summer, saying a system failure was more likely to blame.

No emergency situations were reported in the hours immediately after the outage, the SENAPRED said.

The Chilevision broadcaster showed video of people trapped on a mechanical ride several meters high at an amusement park in the capital.

Chile, a country of some 20 million people, boasts one of the best power networks in the region, and has not had a blackout this big in about 15 years.

In the capital of seven million people, hundreds were evacuated from the metro.

"They let us leave work because of the power cut, but now I don't know how we will get home because all the buses are full," worker Maria Angelica Roman, 45, told AFP in Santiago.

The metro company that transports 2.3 million passengers every day, said teams were deployed to all stations "to support safe evacuations."

"Once this process is completed, the stations will remain closed until power is restored," it added in a statement.

