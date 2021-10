Metro Train Derails Outside Arlington Cemetery Near US Capital - Transit Authority

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) A metro train derailed near Arlington Cemetery in Virginia, located just outside the US Capital city, the transit authority said in a statement.

"Blue Line Delay: Expect delays in both directions due a train derailment outside Arlington Cemetery.

Shuttle buses requested," Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said on Tuesday.

WMATA also said Arlington Cemetery's west entrance was closed "due to a police investigation."

The Arlington Virginia fire department said so far there are no injuries reported.