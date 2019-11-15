Metropolis of Ilia in Greece Opens Two Monasteries to Host Syrian Refugees - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Metropolis of Ilia in Greece has pledged to open the gates of two renovated monasteries in the area to host several families of Syrian refugees, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The Metropolis of Ilia in Greece has pledged to open the gates of two renovated monasteries in the area to host several families of Syrian refugees, media reported.

About 50 or 60 families will be accommodated in Monastery of Poretso, which is located at the foot of Erymanthos mountain, Greek newspaper Ekathimerini noted.

The monastery was recently renovated by the Metropolis after being completely abandoned for years.

According to the media, there were initial plans to turn Monastery of Poretso into a hostel, but then it was decided to host refugees there.

The second monastery is Kato Divris. it will also accept Syrian asylum seekers as soon as it is completely renovated, Ekathimerini said.