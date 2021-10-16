Metropolitan Police Describes Murder of Lawmaker Amess as Terrorist Attack

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) The murder of UK lawmaker David Amess was a terrorist attack, the Metropolitan Police said.

On Friday, UK Conservative lawmaker Amess, 69, died after the stabbing attack at his constituency surgery in the Belfairs Methodist Church in the town of Leigh-on-Sea in Essex.

Police said they had detained the 25-year-old man suspected of the attack.

"The fatal stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea has tonight been declared as a terrorist incident, with the investigation being led by Counter Terrorism Policing," police said in a statement on late Friday.

According to police, the suspected attacker is a UK citizen with alleged links to Islamist extremism. He is believed to have acted alone.