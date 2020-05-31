UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Metropolitan Police Made 17 Arrests In Washington During Night Of Protests

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 11:20 PM

Metropolitan Police Made 17 Arrests in Washington During Night of Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham said Sunday 17 arrests were made during the night of unrest that swept Washington, DC after the death of a black man in custody.

"The MPD made 17 arrests... We had one arrestee from Chesterfield, Virginia, three from Alexandria, one from Woodbridge, three who had no fixed address, one who was unable to determine an address, and eight remaining who had some ties to or lived in Washington, DC," he told reporters.

Fourteen were charged with rioting, two were charged with burglary and one was charged with simple assault.

Newsham said he did not anticipate these were be the only arrests made relative to the incident.

The police chief said 11 officers had been injured, including one who suffered a compound leg fracture and was undergoing surgery Sunday. Twenty-nine police vehicles were damaged.

Newsham thanked demonstrators who had protested peacefully, including the local Black Lives Matter branch, who held a large car caravan to protest the death of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Police Washington Vehicles Car Alexandria Man George Virginia Minneapolis Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE: Rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 17,932, 661 ne ..

51 minutes ago

Gulf’s Red Crescent Societies initiatives effect ..

2 hours ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi surgeons perform Mitral ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,877 new cases, 23 more deat ..

2 hours ago

Government worked remotely with efficiency: Mohamm ..

3 hours ago

SEDD releases Annual Report 2019

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.