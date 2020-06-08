UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Metropolitan Police Make 41 Arrests During Weekend Of Racial Inequality Protests In London

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 05:00 PM

Metropolitan Police Make 41 Arrests During Weekend of Racial Inequality Protests in London

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The Metropolitan Police has made 41 arrests during a weekend of disturbances in London as demonstrators took to the streets to protest against police brutality and racial inequality in the wake of George Floyd's death in the United States, according to statements made by law enforcement officials in the UK capital.

A total of 29 arrests were made during the protests on Saturday, and 12 more arrests were made as violence continued into Sunday as demonstrators threw glass bottles and stones, the Metropolitan Police stated.

"Regrettably officers were faced with further scenes of violence and disorder following a day of predominantly peaceful protest throughout the capital," Metropolitan Police spokeswoman for the protests Superintendent Jo Edwards said in a statement.

Law enforcement officials added that a total of 22 police officers suffered injuries during the two days of protests in London, including a female officer who was knocked off her horse and required immediate surgery.

On Sunday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the UK population has a right to protest peacefully, but that the demonstrations had been "subverted by thuggery."

A wave of protests has swept across the world following the death of George Floyd, an African American male, in police custody on May 25 in the US city of Minneapolis. The four officers who were involved in the incident surrounding Floyd's death have since been arrested and charged.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Protest World Police London Male George Minneapolis United States May Sunday

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber processes over 152,000 e-transaction ..

6 minutes ago

Two service projects in Al Dhaid worth AED4 millio ..

21 minutes ago

Minister of State for Youth presents UAE’s model ..

36 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues new regulations to contri ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi City Municipality develops 51 play areas ..

36 minutes ago

Fans pay tribute to Ertugrul by erecting his statu ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.