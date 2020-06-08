Metropolitan Police Make 41 Arrests During Weekend of Racial Inequality Protests in London

The Metropolitan Police have made 41 arrests during a weekend of disturbances in London as demonstrators took to the streets to protest against police brutality and racial inequality in the wake of George Floyd's death in the United States, according to statements made by law enforcement officials in the UK capital

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The Metropolitan Police have made 41 arrests during a weekend of disturbances in London as demonstrators took to the streets to protest against police brutality and racial inequality in the wake of George Floyd's death in the United States, according to statements made by law enforcement officials in the UK capital.

A total of 29 arrests were made during the protests on Saturday, and 12 more arrests were made as violence continued into Sunday as demonstrators threw glass bottles and stones, the Metropolitan Police stated.

"Regrettably officers were faced with further scenes of violence and disorder following a day of predominantly peaceful protest throughout the capital," Metropolitan Police spokeswoman for the protests Superintendent Jo Edwards said in a statement.

Law enforcement officials added that a total of 22 police officers suffered injuries during the two days of protests in London, including a female officer who was knocked off her horse and required immediate surgery.

In a later statement on Monday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that the number of people arrested on Sunday had risen to 36. Protesters were detained for a range of offenses, including violent disorder, assaulting a police officer, and criminal damage.

The protesters were finally dispersed at 01:00 GMT on Monday, law enforcement officials confirmed.

"The violent criminality we saw is disgraceful and will have been very frightening for others. It will never be acceptable to attack police officers, damage property, and leave others in fear of their safety. We will be carrying out a thorough investigation so that those responsible for criminal acts are brought speedily to justice," Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said, adding that those who attend demonstrations are putting themselves at risk of spreading or contracting the coronavirus disease.

The Metropolitan Police also confirmed that a total of 35 law enforcement officers had received injuries during the demonstrations on Sunday. Police are also investigating multiple instances of vandalism and criminal damage, law enforcement officials said.

On Sunday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the UK population has a right to protest peacefully, but that the demonstrations had been "subverted by thuggery."

A wave of protests has swept across the world following the death of George Floyd, an African American male, in police custody on May 25 in the US city of Minneapolis. The four officers who were involved in the incident surrounding Floyd's death have since been arrested and charged.