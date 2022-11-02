UrduPoint.com

Mette Frederiksen, The Face Of The Anti-immigration Left In Denmark

Published November 02, 2022

Mette Frederiksen, the face of the anti-immigration left in Denmark

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, poised to form a new government after winning Denmark's election this week, is a social-media loving leader who has overseen her Social Democrats' monumental shift to a "zero refugee" policy

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, poised to form a new government after winning Denmark's election this week, is a social-media loving leader who has overseen her Social Democrats' monumental shift to a "zero refugee" policy.

The 44-year-old, a fan of canned mackerel and Instagram, became the country's youngest prime minister in 2019 -- a post she looks set to keep after her left-wing bloc secured a razor-thin majority in Tuesday's legislative vote.

Frederiksen has been a source of inspiration for the hit political drama series Borgen, the show's creators have said, with inevitable comparisons drawn to both the show's main character Birgitte Nyborg and the fourth season prime minister Signe Kragh.

Like Nyborg, she is a mother-of-two with a reputation for making tough decisions -- while Frederiksen's age, party affiliation and abundant social media use are all reflected in Kragh.

The daughter of a typographer and a pre-school teacher, both longstanding members of the Social Democrats, Frederiksen was born in the working class northwest of Denmark.

She entered politics at an early age. In her early teens, she paid a membership fee to support the anti-apartheid ANC in South Africa.

Like many Scandinavian politicians, she rose up through the ranks of the youth league of her party, which she joined at 15, and entered parliament at the age of 24.

Described as a "fourth generation Social Democrat", she enjoys broad support among Danes, with pre-election polls showing that 58 percent considered her the best candidate for the post of prime minister.

She has embraced social media in her politics, regularly taking to Instagram and Facebook to get her message out, and posting photos of herself as an average person enjoying pate or mackerel sandwiches -- both modest staples of the Danish diet.

The opposition has at times mocked what they see as a member of the political elite playing people's champion.

They are quick to point out that her portrayal of her simple life contrasts sharply with becoming a cabinet minister at the age of 33, and heir apparent of the Social Democrats, which she took over in 2015.

