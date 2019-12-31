UrduPoint.com
Mexican Ambassador Leaves Bolivia After Being Expelled By New Gov't - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 10:03 PM

Mexican Ambassador to Bolivia Maria Teresa Mercado has left the country following her expulsion by the new government, Mexican media reported on Tuesday

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Mexican Ambassador to Bolivia Maria Teresa Mercado has left the country following her expulsion by the new government, Mexican media reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, Bolivia declared personae non gratae Ambassador Mercado and Spanish diplomats involved in the Friday incident at the Mexican embassy, when police refused to let in some people accompanying two charge d'affaires from the Spanish embassy for allegedly trying to hide their identities. Bolivian Interior Minister Arturo Murillo accused the Spanish diplomats of offending Bolivia and trying to smuggle out former ministers in the Morales government accused of sedition and terrorism, who had asked the Mexican embassy for asylum.

The Mexican ambassador left Bolivia after being granted 72 hours to do so, according to Mexican Excelsior newspaper, citing the Bolivian police.

In November, Bolivia experienced a change in leadership following mass protests against the results of the October general election. Evo Morales stepped down as president on November 10 and fled to Mexico. Most of Bolivia's senior officials resigned in his wake. This resulted in the senate's second vice speaker, opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez, declaring herself interim president. Morales has characterized the situation as a coup.

The Embassy of Mexico has on multiple occasions expressed its concern with what it considers an overwhelming presence of special service officers in its vicinity.

