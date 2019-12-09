UrduPoint.com
Mexican Ambassador To Argentina Recalled Over Suspected Shoplifting Of Casanova Biography

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:00 AM

Mexican Ambassador to Argentina Recalled Over Suspected Shoplifting of Casanova Biography

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard has said that he recalls the ambassador to Argentina in light of allegations that the diplomat tried to shoplift a book, presumably a $10 biography of an 18th century Italian author and playboy, Giacomo Casanova.

Ambassador Oscar Ricardo Valero Recio Becerra, 76, was reportedly detained by the security of a bookstore in Buenos Aires before the arrival of police while trying to take out the biography of Casanova without paying. The incident, which reportedly took place in later October, was captured on surveillance cameras, with the video surfaced in media.

"I have asked the ethics committee to analyze the incident with the ambassador to Argentina who is accused of stealing a book from a famous bookstore. For a start, I ordered him to return home," Ebrard tweeted on Sunday.

If the authenticity of the CCTV footage is confirmed, the ambassador will be immediately suspended, the minister added.

Oscar Ricardo Valero Recio Becerra was appointed as ambassador to Argentina in March. From 2001-2004, he served as ambassador to Chile.

