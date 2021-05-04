UrduPoint.com
Mexican Authorities Say 34 People Hospitalized Following Collapse Of Subway Overpass

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 11:10 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The Mexican Secretariat of Civilian Protection said that 34 people had been hospitalized after the deadly collapse of a subway overpass in Mexico City.

Earlier in the day, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed the death of 15 people in the overpass collapse.

According to media reports, the incident took place in the southeast of the Mexican capital, near the Olivos and Tezonco subway stations.

"At the moment, the official figures are as follows ” 15 people killed, 34 hospitalized, rescue operation is underway," the secretariat tweeted.

The city authorities reported earlier that about 70 people sustained injuries.

More Stories From World

