Mexican Authorities Seize Batch Of Fake Vaccine Imitating Sputnik V - RDIF

Thu 18th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Mexican authorities have seized a batch of a vaccine, the design and packaging of which was a fake, mimicking Russian vaccine Sputnik V, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

"Earlier today Mexican authorities seized a batch of vaccines designed and packaged as Sputnik V," the fund said.

The RDIF expressed gratitude to the Mexican government, customs authorities and the country's armed forces for the seizure of the fake vaccine.

