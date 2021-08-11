UrduPoint.com

Mexican Auto Parts Maker To Provide Backpay For Alleged Labor Abuses - US Trade Office

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 02:40 AM

Mexican Auto Parts Maker to Provide Backpay for Alleged Labor Abuses - US Trade Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Workers dismissed for trying to unionize at Mexico's Tridonex will get a minimum nine months of combined backpay and severance from the auto parts firm in the second labor dispute resolved under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the Office of the United States Trade Representative said in a statement.

"Workers at home and abroad deserve the right to collectively bargain for a fair wage and decent working conditions without the fear of retaliation," US Trade Representative Kathrine Tai said on Monday.

Total backpay and severance for the workers, who number at least 154, will be more than $600,000, according to the statement.

It was the second time that the USMCA's Rapid Response Labor Mechanism was used to resolve a dispute in favor of workers in Mexico, said Tai, who noted that the outcome demonstrated USTR's worker-centered trade policy as well.

"It also signals to workers here at home and around the world that the US government is committed to taking decisive steps to defend workers' rights and ensure that the benefits of trade are enjoyed by all workers," US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh added in the statement.

In addition to the commitments made by Tridonex, the Mexican government agreed to help facilitate workers' rights training at the facility, as well as monitor any union representation election and investigate workers' rights violations, the statement said.

Related Topics

Election World United States Mexico All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transfor ..

Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transformation into sports hub: Fujair ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest tourist attractions

3 hours ago
 US infrastructure plan tightens tax collection on ..

US infrastructure plan tightens tax collection on cryptocurrency

2 hours ago
 Probe Finds New Jersey Women Prison Allowed Sexual ..

Probe Finds New Jersey Women Prison Allowed Sexual Assault - US Justice Dept.

2 hours ago
 European Commission Approves Germany's Bailout of ..

European Commission Approves Germany's Bailout of About $644Mln for Deutsche Bah ..

2 hours ago
 Nothing Prevents Minsk From Recognizing Crimea as ..

Nothing Prevents Minsk From Recognizing Crimea as Russia's Part - Moscow Source

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.