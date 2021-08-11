Mexican Auto Parts Maker to Provide Backpay for Alleged Labor Abuses - US Trade Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Workers dismissed for trying to unionize at Mexico's Tridonex will get a minimum nine months of combined backpay and severance from the auto parts firm in the second labor dispute resolved under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the Office of the United States Trade Representative said in a statement.

"Workers at home and abroad deserve the right to collectively bargain for a fair wage and decent working conditions without the fear of retaliation," US Trade Representative Kathrine Tai said on Monday.

Total backpay and severance for the workers, who number at least 154, will be more than $600,000, according to the statement.

It was the second time that the USMCA's Rapid Response Labor Mechanism was used to resolve a dispute in favor of workers in Mexico, said Tai, who noted that the outcome demonstrated USTR's worker-centered trade policy as well.

"It also signals to workers here at home and around the world that the US government is committed to taking decisive steps to defend workers' rights and ensure that the benefits of trade are enjoyed by all workers," US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh added in the statement.

In addition to the commitments made by Tridonex, the Mexican government agreed to help facilitate workers' rights training at the facility, as well as monitor any union representation election and investigate workers' rights violations, the statement said.