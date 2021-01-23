Mexican Businessman Claims Purchasing 2Mln Doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 12:00 PM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) A Mexican businessman from the eastern state of Veracruz has claimed to have acquired two million doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus and exclusive distribution rights for it as the government allows private firms and regional authorities to buy vaccines authorized by the national regulator.

On Friday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced the authorization of acquisition of approved vaccines by regional authorities and private companies.

"I already have two million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine ... I welcome the decision of the president, I celebrate it, I think that it is very sensible on the president's part and we are waiting for the order to be issued and hoping for a simultaneous authorization by the Mexican regulator Cofepris," businessman Alejandro Cossio told the Financiero newspaper, adding that the vaccine will be sold within the $36 to $41 price range, depending on who will use it and where.

According to the Mural newspaper, Cossio claims to have exclusive distribution rights in Mexico, Central and Southern Americas.

Meanwhile, a source in the country's health sector told Sputnik that Cossio's purchase claims were false and refuted his statements about distribution rights.

Mexico launched its vaccination campaign earlier in the month, using the vaccine developed by pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

A the same time, the country's authorities expect to receive the first 400,000 doses of Sputnik V next week, despite it not being approved for emergency use yet.

