Mexican Cartel Boss Pleads Not Guilty In NY

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2025 | 12:30 AM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The former leader of a brutal Mexican cartel, Rafael Caro Quintero, described by the White House as the world's "most evil" drug boss, pleaded not guilty to narcotics charges in New York Friday.

In a letter to the Brooklyn court opposing bail, the Justice Department called Caro Quintero, who appeared in a Brooklyn court handcuffed, "one of the most notorious drug lords of the modern era."

Mexico sent Caro Quintero, one of its most notorious imprisoned drugs lynchpins, to the United States on Thursday in an effort to escape sweeping tariffs from President Donald Trump.

He was among 29 such cartel detainees handed over by Mexico.

Caro Quintero allegedly ordered the kidnap, torture and killing of DEA special agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in the 1980s, and was on the US Federal Bureau of Investigation's list of 10 most-wanted fugitives until his capture in 2022.

If convicted, he and several others could face the death penalty, the US Department of Justice said, adding that prosecutors would also consider terrorism charges.

The surprise extraditions come as Mexico scrambles to seal a deal with Washington to avoid being hit with trade duties that Trump has linked to illegal migration and drug flows.

Trump has designated eight Latin American drug trafficking organizations -- including six Mexican cartels -- as terrorist organizations.

