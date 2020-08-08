UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican Cartel Leader Taken To High-Security Jail Ahead Of Trial - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 43 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 12:40 AM

Mexican Cartel Leader Taken to High-Security Jail Ahead of Trial - Authorities

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Jose Antonio Yepez Ortiz, also known as El Marro (the sledgehammer), the suspected leader of Mexico's notorious Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, has been placed in a high-security prison facility where he will be awaiting trial, Secretary of Security and Civil Protection Alfonso Durazo said on Friday.

Yepez Ortiz was detained on August 2 by Mexican security forces in the central Guanajuato state.

"This morning, Jose Antonio Y., known by the El Marro alias, the alleged leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, was taken to the Altiplano penitentiary facility .

.. He will be held there and he will stand before a Federal judge for organized crime and fuel theft," Durazo tweeted.

The Altiplano maximum-security federal prison is located in the state of Mexico.

In April 2019, reports emerged that the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, among other criminal groups, made threats to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. El Marro reportedly urged the president to stop a crackdown on cartels stealing fuel from pipelines and promised to resort to violence otherwise.

Related Topics

Santa Rosa Guanajuato Lima Mexico April August Criminals 2019 From

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq re- ..

1 hour ago

President of World Council of Muslim Communities m ..

2 hours ago

Indian plane from Dubai crash-lands at Calicut air ..

3 hours ago

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

4 hours ago

Africa surpasses one million coronavirus cases

60 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.