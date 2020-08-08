Mexican Cartel Leader Taken to High-Security Jail Ahead of Trial - Authorities

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Jose Antonio Yepez Ortiz, also known as El Marro (the sledgehammer), the suspected leader of Mexico's notorious Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, has been placed in a high-security prison facility where he will be awaiting trial, Secretary of Security and Civil Protection Alfonso Durazo said on Friday.

Yepez Ortiz was detained on August 2 by Mexican security forces in the central Guanajuato state.

"This morning, Jose Antonio Y., known by the El Marro alias, the alleged leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, was taken to the Altiplano penitentiary facility .

.. He will be held there and he will stand before a Federal judge for organized crime and fuel theft," Durazo tweeted.

The Altiplano maximum-security federal prison is located in the state of Mexico.

In April 2019, reports emerged that the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, among other criminal groups, made threats to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. El Marro reportedly urged the president to stop a crackdown on cartels stealing fuel from pipelines and promised to resort to violence otherwise.