Mexican Court Arrests Drug Criminal Ovidio Guzman Pending Extradition

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) A Mexican judge has ordered preventive detention for the purpose of extradition to Ovidio "El Raton" Guzman, one of the leaders of the Sinaloa cartel and son of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, media report.

Judge Gregorio Salazar Hernandez, based at the Altiplano criminal justice center, issued the precautionary measure against the drug trafficker on Friday, after being notified by the Attorney General that since 2019 there has been a request of extradition against Ovidio, El Universal newspaper said.

In the early hours of Thursday, the Mexican security forces carried out a joint operation that allowed the recapture of Ovidio Guzman, the son of notorious drug lord El Chapo (serving a life sentence in the United States).

El Raton was delivered to Mexico City and then to the maximum security Altiplano prison. The Sinaloa cartel had previously succeeded in getting Ovidio Guzman out of arrest in 2019, when the standoff between government and cartel forces left nine people killed and 23 others injured.

Ovidio's father, "El Chapo" Guzman, escaped from the Altiplano maximum security prison on July 11, 2015, using an underground tunnel. Mexican authorities searched for him for months before finally capturing him in January 2016 and sending him back to Altiplano. In January 2017, El Chapo was extradited to the United States.