Mexican Court Orders Arrest Of 60 Relatives Of Former Security Minister - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 12:40 PM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) A Federal court in Mexico has ordered the arrest of 60 relatives of former Mexican Secretary of Public Security Genaro Garcia Luna's possible corruption crimes, including his spouse, uncle, brother and three sisters, media reported on Wednesday.

A federal judge has instructed the law enforcement agencies to arrest Garcia Luna's wife, Linda Cristina Pereyra Galvez, along with other Esperanza sisters and brothers, Luz Maria, Gloria and Humberto Garcia Luna, as well as Osvaldo Luna Valderrabano, a former senior police officer, who is believed to be Garcia Luna's uncle, Mexican newspaper Milenio reported.

Garcia Luna was detained in 2019 in the United States on charges of receiving millions of Dollars from the Sinaloa cartel drug trafficking organization.

The official was believed to be cooperating with the drug mafia since 2001, when he was a chief of the federal investigation agency, according to the investigation. Garcia Luna, together with his accomplices, organized the theft of $284 million by distributing illegal contracts in the penal system and withdrawing these funds abroad.

In late 2020, the Mexican authorities sent a request to Washington for Garcia Luna's extradition to stand trial at home. The former minister and his accomplices are also accused of a multimillion-dollar embezzlement from the Mexican federal police.

