Mexican Court Orders Release of Migrants in COVID-19 Risk Groups From Detention - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) Mexico City's Court of Administrative Justice has ruled to immediately release migrants who belong to COVID-19 risk groups from detention facilities where they are awaiting the decision on their immigration cases following the deportation from the United States, national media reported.

According to the Excelsior newspaper, the measure will apply to those older than 60, people with chronic diseases, those disabled and underage migrants.

The court also ordered that authorities grant temporary residence permits and access to health services to those released.

Mexico has so far confirmed 7,497 COVID-19 cases, including 650 fatalities.

In early April, media reported that US President Donald Trump had used emergency powers to send all migrants who cross the southern border back to Mexico within two hours, saying that the measures are needed to protect US agents, health workers and the general population from the disease.