Mexican Court Releases 3 More People Detained Over Kidnapping of 43 Students in 2014

SAN LUIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) A Mexican court ordered the release of three more people detained in the case of the kidnapping of 43 students in 2014, the country's deputy interior minister said Friday.

"The judge ... yesterday granted freedom to three others involved in the Ayotzinapa [college] case. Of the 142 detainees, only 64 remain in custody," Alejandro Encinas wrote on Twitter.

In September 2014, 43 male students from the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College went missing in the southwestern city of Iguala, State of Guerrero, after they participated in a protest against discriminatory hiring and funding practices in the city.

The students were last seen being forced into police vans after the officers opened fire, killing six.

The Mexican government blamed the abduction and murders on local drug cartels. However, there is evidence that the local police and army were complicit in the kidnappings. The victims' families and teachers' unions have claimed the government was quick to shift the blame to criminal gangs to close the case.

In early November 2014 the former mayor of Iguala and his wife were arrested in Mexico City on charges of masterminding the abductions.