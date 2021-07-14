Mexican Court Ruled to Re-Arrest Former Leader of Sinaloa Cartel

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The Mexican Attorney General's Office has secured a second prison term for 80 year old Jesus Hector Palma, nicknamed El Guero, one of the founders of the Sinaloa cartel, who was convicted of drug trafficking and served 26 years in jails of Mexico and the United States.

"Through the Special Prosecutor's Office for Combating Organized Crime, the Special Prosecutor's Office for Regional Control and with the support of the Criminal Investigation Department, a re-arrest order was issued for Jesus Hector 'P', who is allegedly responsible for organized crime after his acquittal had been revoked," the Attorney General's Office said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Palma was first arrested in 1995 in Mexico.

Twelve years later he was extradited to the US where he was sentenced to 16 years. After serving half of the term, he was released and then arrested again in 2016 on the US-Mexico border, before ending up in the Mexican high security prison of Altiplano.

On April 30, the Jalisco State District Criminal Court acquitted Palma on the basis of "violation of regulatory principles for evaluating evidence" and "improper justification or reasoning of the process." The Prosecutor General's Office challenged this decision and proved the acquittal unlawful on May 3.

Palma founded the Sinaloa cartel with Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who is currently serving a life sentence in the US.