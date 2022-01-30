Mexican Defense Ministry Says Nearly 6 Tonnes of Meth Found in State of Sinaloa

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) Mexico's national guard, army, and general prosecution officers seized almost 6 tonnes of methamphetamine including 2,408 kilograms (5,308 Pounds) in liquid form at a collection center in the town of Carboneras, the state of Sinaloa, the defense ministry said.

The operation was carried out on Thursday as part of the National Strategy for Public Security.

During the search, the law enforcement officers found "3,907 kilograms of methamphetamine; 2,408 kilograms of methamphetamine in liquid state, an amount that is taken into account to estimate its volume, which when crystallized would have a weight of 1,926 kilograms," according to a Saturday statement.

Before the raid, army units set up a security fence around the building and after that, the officers conducted the search and seized the drugs.

In Sinaloa's capital Culiacan, drug trafficking Sinaloa Cartel emerged and was headed by Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman until his arrest in 2019.