Mexican Defense Ministry Says Seized $2Mln Worth of Cocaine Close to US Border

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) The Mexican Armed Forces' units recovered a cocaine batch worth $2 million in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas for the second time in less than four weeks, the Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding that the drugs were found inside a vehicle that was moving to a city located near the US border.

"Personnel of La Coma checkpoint examined a tented truck, which was on its way to Reynosa, Tamaulipas. Gamma scanning showed the cargo had anomalies," the military said in a communique published on its website late on Friday.

The Defense Ministry added that the drug batch, weighing 153 kilograms (337 Pounds) was found inside the truck's false bottom.

In October, the servicemen seized a 226-kilogram batch with the use of the gamma scanning devices that have been helping the authorities curb drug smuggling.

In early November, the military said it destroyed nearly 15.5 tonnes of drugs in operations held in the country's 10 states.

Criminality rates in Mexico have surged over recent years. The increase in violence has been associated with drug production and confrontation between drug cartels over control of drug transit to the United States. Last year was marked by the highest rate of homicides ” more than 33,000 ” on the record.