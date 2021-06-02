Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Calls Off Participation in SPIEF Over Emergency - Embassy

Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Marta Delgado has canceled her trip to Russia to attend the St. Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 3 due to an emergency, the Mexican Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Wednesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Marta Delgado has canceled her trip to Russia to attend the St. Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 3 due to an emergency, the Mexican Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The senior diplomat was set to speak about cooperation between Russia and Latin America at a plenary session of the forum.

"Deputy Foreign Minister Marta Delgado canceled her participation in SPIEF due to urgent circumstances," the embassy said.

The Mexican delegation will now be headed by Bernardo Aguilar Calvo, the director general for Europe at the Latin American country's foreign ministry, who will speak at the Russia-Latin America plenary session on Thursday via video link.

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday at St. Petersburg's ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.