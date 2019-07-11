UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican Economy Minister Says US Interested In Mutually Beneficial Deal On Tomato Exports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 01:20 AM

Mexican Economy Minister Says US Interested in Mutually Beneficial Deal on Tomato Exports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Mexico's Minister of Economy Graciela Marquez Colin said Wednesday she had spoken by phone with US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross about tariffs on tomato exports.

"The dialogue remains open and there is a willingness to reach an agreement [that will be] of mutual benefit," she tweeted.

Tomatoes are one of the Central American nation's main food exports. The US Department of Commerce imposed a 17.5 percent tax on tomatoes in May and reopened a 1996 anti-dumping probe, which was halted under a 2013 Tomato Suspension Agreement.

Related Topics

Exports Mexico May Commerce Agreement

Recent Stories

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation redu ..

2 hours ago

Ukraine Plans to Host Drills on Accidents Liquidat ..

2 hours ago

'Academia-Industry collaboration way for uplifting ..

1 hour ago

PTI govt determined to change destiny of people: R ..

2 hours ago

Lahore Development Authority starts measures to ha ..

2 hours ago

'Self-medication has negative impact on human heal ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.