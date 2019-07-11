Mexican Economy Minister Says US Interested in Mutually Beneficial Deal on Tomato Exports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Mexico's Minister of Economy Graciela Marquez Colin said Wednesday she had spoken by phone with US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross about tariffs on tomato exports.

"The dialogue remains open and there is a willingness to reach an agreement [that will be] of mutual benefit," she tweeted.

Tomatoes are one of the Central American nation's main food exports. The US Department of Commerce imposed a 17.5 percent tax on tomatoes in May and reopened a 1996 anti-dumping probe, which was halted under a 2013 Tomato Suspension Agreement.