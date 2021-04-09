UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican Embassy Arranging Foreign Minister's Upcoming Visit To Moscow - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 11:55 PM

Mexican Embassy Arranging Foreign Minister's Upcoming Visit to Moscow - Ambassador

The Mexican Embassy in Russia is making preparations for the upcoming visit of Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard to Moscow, Mexican Ambassador Norma Pensado Moreno said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) The Mexican Embassy in Russia is making preparations for the upcoming visit of Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard to Moscow, Mexican Ambassador Norma Pensado Moreno said on Friday.

"You have probably already seen in the Russian and Mexican media that Ebrard's visit to Moscow will take place soon. This is a very important visit for us and for our bilateral relations. The embassy is working on the preparations of this visit, which will undoubtedly help to give an even more important and more powerful impetus to these relations, and demonstrates interest in continuing to strengthen cooperation in various fields," Moreno said during an online conference.

Moscow first extended invitation to the Mexican president and foreign minister to visit Russia back in 2018 when Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was elected president of the Latin American country. During his presidency, Obrador made only one foreign visit to the United States to sign a trilateral free trade agreement in North America.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit United States 2018 Media Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

12 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler opens Khor Kalba Fort, reviews desig ..

12 minutes ago

12th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

27 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Ka ..

57 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah inaugurates breakwater project in ..

1 hour ago

Historic Ramadan relief package 2021 to be launche ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.