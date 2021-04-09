The Mexican Embassy in Russia is making preparations for the upcoming visit of Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard to Moscow, Mexican Ambassador Norma Pensado Moreno said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) The Mexican Embassy in Russia is making preparations for the upcoming visit of Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard to Moscow, Mexican Ambassador Norma Pensado Moreno said on Friday.

"You have probably already seen in the Russian and Mexican media that Ebrard's visit to Moscow will take place soon. This is a very important visit for us and for our bilateral relations. The embassy is working on the preparations of this visit, which will undoubtedly help to give an even more important and more powerful impetus to these relations, and demonstrates interest in continuing to strengthen cooperation in various fields," Moreno said during an online conference.

Moscow first extended invitation to the Mexican president and foreign minister to visit Russia back in 2018 when Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was elected president of the Latin American country. During his presidency, Obrador made only one foreign visit to the United States to sign a trilateral free trade agreement in North America.