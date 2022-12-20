Mexican Embassy Grants Asylum to Family of Ousted Peruvian Leader

The Mexican embassy in Lima granted asylum to the family of ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard told reporters on Tuesday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The Mexican embassy in Lima granted asylum to the family of ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard told reporters on Tuesday.

Castillo was jailed on December 7 on accusations of rebellion and abuse of power after he tried to dissolve the parliament that was seeking his impeachment.

The ouster prompted violent protests across the small Andean nation.

"They were granted asylum because they are in the Mexican territory, at the embassy ... Talks are underway to guarantee them a safe departure, so that they would have that option," Ebrard told a news conference.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador accused Peru's elite of destabilizing the country and backed jailed Castillo. The presidents of Argentina, Bolivia and Colombia did the same, leading Peru to recall its ambassadors.