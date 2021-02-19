UrduPoint.com
Mexican Embassy In Moscow Says Diplomats Began Receiving Shots Of Sputnik V Vaccine

Fri 19th February 2021 | 11:08 PM

Several Moscow-stationed Mexican diplomats have already been injected with the first dose of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine after receiving an offer from the Russian Foreign Ministry to join the local immunization campaign, Fernando Escudero, the spokesman for Mexico's embassy, told Sputnik on Friday

"The Russian Foreign Ministry sent all embassies with accreditation in Moscow a notice asking who among their staff would like to get vaccinated with Sputnik V. We have also received it, and those colleagues who wanted to get vaccinated were able to do so without any problems. Some embassy personnel have already received the first dose of the vaccine," Escudero said.

The Russian vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Center and registered by the Russian Ministry of Health on August 11, was the world's first registered vaccine against the coronavirus.

In February, peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet published an interim analysis from Phase 3 clinical trial of the Russian vaccine, showing its 91.6-percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19. The vaccine has already been approved in 30 countries, including Belarus, Serbia, Hungary, San Marino, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Algeria, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

