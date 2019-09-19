(@imziishan)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Mexico needs to increase the share of nuclear energy in electricity generation, the country's energy minister Rocio Nahle said on Wednesday.

"We produce only 4.3 percent [the share of nuclear energy in Mexico's power generation], we need to study the issue and increase this value," Nahle said during the Energy Meet Point forum.

According to the minister, the nuclear power plant in Veracruz produces one of the cleanest types of energy and is studying the possibility to boost production capacity.

"It seems that we did not pay enough attention to the coverage of this topic. We say 'nuclear energy' and begin to be afraid, recalling past emergency situations. However, if the quality of service and operation is adequate, these are safe enterprises," Nahle stressed.

On Monday, Mexico's permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna, Alicia Guadalupe Buenrostro Massieu, was elected president of the 63rd annual General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).