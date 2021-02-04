Mexican Ex-Governor Arrested on Charges of Torturing of Journalist - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The former governor of Mexico's state of Puebla, Mario Marin, has been arrested following accusations of torturing journalist Lydia Cacho in 2005, current Puebla Governor Miguel Barbosa said.

Marin was captured in the city of Acapulco by the Attorney General's office on Wednesday afternoon.

"The Puebla government appreciates the intelligence work of the Attorney General's Office that allowed to arrest Mario Marin Torres, hoping that the justice will be rigorously applied," the governor said on Twitter on Wednesday.

In April 2019, the Mexican court issued an arrest warrant against Marin, and one month later, Interpol joined the investigation, making the former governor wanted in over 190 countries.

The journalist was subjected to torture after having published a book in which she condemned the existence of a child sexual abuse network run by businessmen close to the ex-governor.