UrduPoint.com

Mexican Ex-Governor Faces Up To 5 Years In Prison On Charges Of Threatening Journalist

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Mexican Ex-Governor Faces Up to 5 Years in Prison on Charges of Threatening Journalist

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Mexican journalist Carlos Ivan Soto said Tuesday a Federal judge in the state of Durango has ruled to start criminal proceedings against the former governor of the region, Jose Rosas Aispuro, on suspicion of misuse of his powers.

"A decision was announced to bring Jose (Rosas Aispuro) to trial for the alleged commission of an act that the law considers a crime, to the detriment of journalist Ivan Soto," the journalist said on Twitter.

The prosecution noted that last summer, the former governor called Ivan Soto from a personal mobile phone and threatened to initiate a criminal case, accusing him of sexually abusing his daughter. The fact that this call took place was confirmed during the preliminary investigation.

The ex-governor may face a prison term of three months to five years. The additional investigation will last three months.

Related Topics

Governor Mobile Twitter Threatened Durango May Criminals From

Recent Stories

International energy organisations, officials off ..

International energy organisations, officials offer full support to UAE COP28 P ..

11 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed witnesses agreement signing to laun ..

Saif bin Zayed witnesses agreement signing to launch National Housing Platform & ..

41 minutes ago
 Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Pro ..

Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Promotion in BRICS Markets

1 hour ago
 World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Op ..

World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Open as Djokovic fallout continu ..

1 hour ago
 Solar park inaugurated at KPC

Solar park inaugurated at KPC

1 hour ago
 C.Africa president calls referendum on new constit ..

C.Africa president calls referendum on new constitution

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.