Mexican Ex-Governor Faces Up to 5 Years in Prison on Charges of Threatening Journalist

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Mexican journalist Carlos Ivan Soto said Tuesday a Federal judge in the state of Durango has ruled to start criminal proceedings against the former governor of the region, Jose Rosas Aispuro, on suspicion of misuse of his powers.

"A decision was announced to bring Jose (Rosas Aispuro) to trial for the alleged commission of an act that the law considers a crime, to the detriment of journalist Ivan Soto," the journalist said on Twitter.

The prosecution noted that last summer, the former governor called Ivan Soto from a personal mobile phone and threatened to initiate a criminal case, accusing him of sexually abusing his daughter. The fact that this call took place was confirmed during the preliminary investigation.

The ex-governor may face a prison term of three months to five years. The additional investigation will last three months.