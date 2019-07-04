UrduPoint.com
Mexican Federal Police Go On Strike Against Integration With National Guard

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 08:06 PM

The Federal Police of Mexico, which are thought to be the country's most advanced and least corrupt law enforcement unit, announced plans on Thursday to go on a nationwide strike to protest the government's plan to merge them with the newly formed National Guard, arguing that the integration will downgrade their salaries and labor rights

On Wednesday, about a thousand Federal Police officers took to the streets and blocked a major highway in the Mexican capital to protest the government's decision. Despite the Mexican Public Security Secretariat insisting that the merger is voluntary and that police officers will retain their salaries and benefits, the protests continued and soon went on to include anti-president slogans.

The Federal Police outlined its plans for the protest action in a special communique despite Mexican law prohibiting servicemen and police from holding strikes.

"This affair has a black hand behind it ... This issue will be resolved, because no injustice is going to take place," Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a video address to the nation.

The president labeled the protests as illegal, referring to the relevant legislation.

On Sunday, the Mexican leader officially inaugurated the National Guard in a bid to tackle the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Mexico. It will be deployed across the country, including on the porous northern and southern borders, and cities. Its 70,000 members will increase to 125,000 by 2021 and incorporate the most well-trained and competent members of the country's security agencies, including the army and navy. The National Guard will answer to the non-military Secretariat of Public Security.

