Mexican Feminists Clash With Law Enforcement Officers During Rally Against Police Violence

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) At least 250 feminist activists have held a rally against police violence toward women in Mexico City during which some of them clashed with law enforcement officers, media reported.

According to the Universal news outlet, a group of feminists dismantled on Friday the metal fence of the National Palace and attacked the police cordon of female officers.

There are no reports about any people injured in the clashes.

The unrest was sparked by the death of a female migrant from Salvador in the southeastern part of the country, who died while being arrested.