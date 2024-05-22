Mexican feminists torn over prospect of first woman president

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Mexico appears almost certain to elect its first woman president on June 2 -- a prospect that divides opinion among women's rights activists in a country with a long history of macho culture.

Front-runner Claudia Sheinbaum of the ruling party and her main opposition rival Xochitl Galvez have both invoked cracking the glass ceiling in their bids to lead the Latin American nation.

According to an average of polls compiled by the firm Oraculus, Sheinbaum is leading the presidential race with 56 percent of voter support, while Galvez follows with 34 percent.

The only man running, Jorge Alvarez Maynez of the Citizens' Movement party, has just 10 percent.

While Mexican women enjoy growing success in politics and business, life remains bleak for many in a country where around 10 women are murdered every day.

Last year, 852 killings were classified as femicides -- murders of women because of their gender.

- 'Important changes' -

"It's time for women to be recognized," declared Elena Poniatowska, a renowned Mexican journalist and author known for her fervent left-wing views.

French-born Poniatowska, 91, has long supported outgoing leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and is confident that Sheinbaum will win.

Having a woman in the presidential palace would be a "logical consequence of a country that has been advancing," she told AFP in an interview at her home in Mexico City.

"There are going to be very important changes," said Poniatowska, the winner of the 2013 Cervantes prize -- considered the most prestigious award in Spanish-language literature.

She expects the next government to do more on cultural issues and policies that benefit children -- and therefore women.