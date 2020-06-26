UrduPoint.com
Mexican Finance Minister Herrera Announces Positive Test For COVID-19

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 02:00 AM

Mexican Finance Minister Herrera Announces Positive Test for COVID-19

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The Mexican finance minister Arturo Herrera has announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest high-ranking official in world politics to contract the disease.

"I was just informed about the positive result of my test for COVID-19. Minor symptoms have developed. From this point on, I will remain in quarantine and continue to work from home," Herrera wrote on Twitter.

Several leading politicians, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo have tested positive for the disease since the start of the outbreak.

Public health officials in Mexico have confirmed 196,847 cases of COVID-19 and the country's death toll currently stands at 24,324. On Thursday, the country's Ministry of Health registered 5,437 new positive tests and 947 new deaths over the preceding 24 hours.

A total of 6,288 new cases and 793 deaths were announced by public health officials on Wednesday.

