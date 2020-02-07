Mexican Foreign Minister Accepted Invitation to Visit Russia, Dates to Be Set - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Luis Ebrard, had accepted an invitation to visit Russia but the dates of the visit would be discussed later.

Lavrov is currently visiting Mexico, where he met with his counterpart.

"I have invited my colleague to pay a return visit to Russia. The invitation was accepted. We will agree on the dates later," Lavrov told reporters on Thursday after the meeting with Ebrard.