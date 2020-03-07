UrduPoint.com
Mexican Foreign Minister May Visit Russia In 2nd Half Of 2020 - Ambassador

Mexican Foreign Minister May Visit Russia in 2nd Half of 2020 - Ambassador

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubon may visit Russia in the second half the year, Mexican Ambassador to Moscow Norma Pensado told Sputnik, adding that the exact dates are yet to be announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubon may visit Russia in the second half the year, Mexican Ambassador to Moscow Norma Pensado told Sputnik, adding that the exact dates are yet to be announced.

In early February, during his visit to the Latin American country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov invited his Mexican counterpart to visit Moscow and that the dates would be discussed later.

"We were very happy with Minister Lavrov's visit to Mexico on February 6. High-level visits are always very important.

We hope that soon the [Mexican] Foreign Minister will pay a visit [to Moscow]. High-ranking politicians are on a very tight schedule, with many trips, meetings. We hope that the Mexican Foreign Minister will be able to come, the exact dates are still unknown, because the working schedules of both ministers need to be agreed upon. I think that since it is now mid-March it would be more realistic to talk about the second half of the year," Pensado said.

Lavrov's working visit to Mexico marked the 130 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

