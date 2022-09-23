UrduPoint.com

Mexican Foreign Minister Says Mexico Won't Impose Unilateral Sanctions Against Russia

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2022 | 10:08 PM

Mexican Foreign Minister Says Mexico Won't Impose Unilateral Sanctions Against Russia

Mexico is not going to impose unilateral sanctions against Moscow, the country's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Mexico is not going to impose unilateral sanctions against Moscow, the country's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday.

"We do not impose any sanctions (against Russia) except the UN Security Council sanctions," Ebrard told reporters on Friday after a meeting with Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

The minister added that his country "does not feel any pressure from the United States" on this issue.

Mexico was also working on peace proposals for the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Ebrard noted.

On Thursday, the Mexican minister stated during the UNGA session that his country proposed to establish a forum, aimed at facilitating dialogue and peace in Ukraine, where a number of world leaders could take part in, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis.

Related Topics

Assembly India Prime Minister World United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Narendra Modi United States Mexico From

Recent Stories

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says 'Shocked' by Absence of W ..

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says 'Shocked' by Absence of Weapons Supplies From Israel

6 minutes ago
 Finland to Restrict Entry, Transit From Russia in ..

Finland to Restrict Entry, Transit From Russia in Coming Days - Foreign Minister

7 minutes ago
 Turkish Red Crescent gives a helping hand to flood ..

Turkish Red Crescent gives a helping hand to flood-hit Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Tennis: 2022 Laver Cup results

Tennis: 2022 Laver Cup results

7 minutes ago
 Imran misleading youth, spreading anarchy: Interio ..

Imran misleading youth, spreading anarchy: Interior Minister

7 minutes ago
 Over 20% of Britons Forced to Reduce Spending on E ..

Over 20% of Britons Forced to Reduce Spending on Essential Food Items - Poll

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.