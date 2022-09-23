Mexico is not going to impose unilateral sanctions against Moscow, the country's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Mexico is not going to impose unilateral sanctions against Moscow, the country's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday.

"We do not impose any sanctions (against Russia) except the UN Security Council sanctions," Ebrard told reporters on Friday after a meeting with Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

The minister added that his country "does not feel any pressure from the United States" on this issue.

Mexico was also working on peace proposals for the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Ebrard noted.

On Thursday, the Mexican minister stated during the UNGA session that his country proposed to establish a forum, aimed at facilitating dialogue and peace in Ukraine, where a number of world leaders could take part in, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis.