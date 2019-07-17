UrduPoint.com
Mexican Foreign Minister Says Will Discuss Migration, Trade With Pompeo On Sunday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 01:30 AM

Mexican Foreign Minister Says Will Discuss Migration, Trade With Pompeo on Sunday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday he planned to discuss migration and trade issues at a meeting with his US counterpart Mike Pompeo on Sunday.

"On Sunday I will meet with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo here in Mexico City. We will look, among other issues, at migration, trade and the Comprehensive Development Plan for Central America," Ebrard said on Twitter.

Earlier, US State Department announced Pompeo's Latin American tour. He will visit Argentina, Ecuador, Mexico and El Salvador from Friday to Sunday, where he will discuss, in particular, the situation in Venezuela.

In Buenos Aires, Pompeo will take part in the ministerial meeting of the countries of the Western Hemisphere on combating terrorism, meet with Argentine President Mauricio Macri, as well as the foreign ministers of Chile and the Bahamas.

In Ecuador, Pompeo will meet with the country's leadership, including President Lenin Moreno. In Mexico City, he will have talks with Ebrard. In El Salvador, Pompeo will discuss with President Nayib Bukele ways to reduce illegal immigration, as this small country is one of the main sources of migrants to the United States.

