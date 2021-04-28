(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard, who is currently on a visit in Moscow, plans to hold meetings at Russia's Gamaleya research institute, which developed the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, later on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We discussed cooperation in the fight against the spreading of the coronavirus ... Mexico was the first and so far remains the only country in North America to register Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. The minister and his delegation plan to hold meetings at the Russian Direct Investment Fund, where contacts have already been held. Today, they will also hold meetings at the Gamaleya institute," Lavrov said at a press conference after the negotiations.