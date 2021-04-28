UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican Foreign Minister To Hold Meeting At Russia's Gamaleya Institute Wednesday - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Mexican Foreign Minister to Hold Meeting at Russia's Gamaleya Institute Wednesday - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard, who is currently on a visit in Moscow, plans to hold meetings at Russia's Gamaleya research institute, which developed the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, later on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We discussed cooperation in the fight against the spreading of the coronavirus ... Mexico was the first and so far remains the only country in North America to register Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. The minister and his delegation plan to hold meetings at the Russian Direct Investment Fund, where contacts have already been held. Today, they will also hold meetings at the Gamaleya institute," Lavrov said at a press conference after the negotiations.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Mexico Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UNESCO Executive Board adopts first UAE-led decisi ..

2 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,710 new COVID-19 cases, 1,551 reco ..

32 minutes ago

Food distribution begins in Ghana, Angola &amp; Ug ..

32 minutes ago

Italian Foreign Minister praises Dubai Future Foun ..

32 minutes ago

China appoints officials for new agency on disease ..

15 minutes ago

Under-pressure US police officers tempted to leave ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.