Mexican Foreign Minister's Trip To Russia Postponed, May Visit Moscow In 2021 - Ambassador

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 01:33 PM

The visit of Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard to Russia has been postponed due to the pandemic and will not take place this year but may happen in 2021 depending on the epidemiological and travel situation, Mexican Ambassador in Moscow Norma Pensado told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The visit of Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard to Russia has been postponed due to the pandemic and will not take place this year but may happen in 2021 depending on the epidemiological and travel situation, Mexican Ambassador in Moscow Norma Pensado told Sputnik in an interview.

In March, Pensado told Sputnik that Ebrard may visit Russia in the second half of the year, after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Mexico in February.

"The issue of the pandemic has been very unfortunate for that because we really wanted our minister to be here this year and he really wanted to be here, but circumstances didn't allow for that, but we are always thinking of this exchange of visits so we will see whether it can be rescheduled for next year if circumstances allow," Pensado said.

As Mexico and Russia are celebrating the 130th anniversary of their diplomatic ties in 2020, their relations have proved to be "solid" in the political, cultural and economic fields, the ambassador noted.

