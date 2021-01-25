Mexican Foreign Secretary Says Will Self-Isolate Until He Gets Negative PCR Test

(@FahadShabbir)

Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday that he will work from home until he receives a negative Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that he took after Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador contracted the coronavirus

Earlier in the day, 67-year-old Lopez Obrador announced that he contracted COVID-19 and had mild symptoms. The information was revealed following the president's trip to the Mexican states of Nuevo Leon and San Luis Potosi, on which he was accompanied by a number of the country's ministers who also took PRC tests and put themselves in self-isolation.

"Good morning, as the other members of the cabinet, I will be waiting for the results of a PCR test.

If they are negative, we will have to take another one next Wednesday. Thus, I will be working from home until the results are known," the minister wrote on his Twitter account.

Mexico started its nation-wide vaccination on January 13 after the country received 439,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. According to Ebrard, Mexico plans to purchase and administer 7.4 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine by March.

According to the John Hopkins University, Mexico has confirmed 10,667,736 COVID-19 cases with 153,470 the coronavirus related deaths. The country registered 13,203 new infections over the past 24 hours.