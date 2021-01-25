UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican Foreign Secretary Says Will Self-Isolate Until He Gets Negative PCR Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 10:26 PM

Mexican Foreign Secretary Says Will Self-Isolate Until He Gets Negative PCR Test

Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday that he will work from home until he receives a negative Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that he took after Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador contracted the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday that he will work from home until he receives a negative Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that he took after Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador contracted the coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, 67-year-old Lopez Obrador announced that he contracted COVID-19 and had mild symptoms. The information was revealed following the president's trip to the Mexican states of Nuevo Leon and San Luis Potosi, on which he was accompanied by a number of the country's ministers who also took PRC tests and put themselves in self-isolation.

"Good morning, as the other members of the cabinet, I will be waiting for the results of a PCR test.

If they are negative, we will have to take another one next Wednesday. Thus, I will be working from home until the results are known," the minister wrote on his Twitter account.

Mexico started its nation-wide vaccination on January 13 after the country received 439,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. According to Ebrard, Mexico plans to purchase and administer 7.4 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine by March.

According to the John Hopkins University, Mexico has confirmed 10,667,736 COVID-19 cases with 153,470 the coronavirus related deaths. The country registered 13,203 new infections over the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter San Luis Potosi Leon Mexico January March From Cabinet Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Global economic recovery remains precarious, rebou ..

58 seconds ago

Benazir Bhutto murder case: Court to hear appeals ..

59 seconds ago

DEWA launches ‘Hab Reeh’ interactive platform

1 hour ago

Moderna Says COVID-19 Vaccine Has Neutralizing Imp ..

1 minute ago

Plantation of 4800 mangroves done by KPT

1 minute ago

KPT plants 4,800 mangrove trees

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.