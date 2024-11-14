Open Menu

Mexican General Named To Head UN Observer Force In India, Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Mexican general named to head UN observer force in India, Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Major General Ramon Guardado Sanchez of Mexico as Head of Mission and Chief Military Observer for the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), which monitors the cease-fire in disputed Jammu and Kashmir, the UN announced Wednesday.

Major General Guardado succeeds Rear Admiral Guillermo Rios of Argentina, to whom the Secretary-General is "grateful for his contribution to United Nations peacekeeping efforts", the announcement said.

The general has had a long and distinguished career in the Mexican Army, currently serving as Commissioner of the National Guard in Yucatan.

Prior to this, he served as Liaison to Congress for the National Defence Joint Staff (2022-2023), Chief of the Regional Training Centre (2021-2022) and as Chief of the G-7 Section (Counter-narcotics Operations) of the National Defence Joint Staff (2018-2019).

He was also the Commanding Officer of the Mexican Peace Operations Joint Training Centre (2017-2018) and served in the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia (2016-2017) as Regional Chief Observer.

Major General Guardado holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Military Administration from the Superior War school and a Master's Degree in National Security from the Naval Centre for Superior Studies, both in Mexico. He also graduated from the Armor Officer Advanced Course at the U.S. Army Armor Centre and the Joint and Combined War-fighting School at the Joint Forces Staff College in the U.S.A and trained at the Argentine Joint Training Centre for Peace Operations (CAECOPAZ). He speaks English and Spanish.

UNMOGIP, one of the oldest UN mission, was deployed in January 1949 to supervise the cease-fire between India and Pakistan in the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

The group, based in Rawalpindi, is composed of 44 military observers and 75 international civilian personnel.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army United Nations Jammu Rawalpindi Superior Argentina Colombia Mexico January Congress From

Recent Stories

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

28 minutes ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

29 minutes ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

30 minutes ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

29 minutes ago
 No one allowed disrupting law and order under pret ..

No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor

1 hour ago
 US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in U ..

US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict

1 hour ago
Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS p ..

Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP

50 minutes ago
 Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parli ..

Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament

1 hour ago
 BISP strives to improve lives of deserving familie ..

BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid

1 hour ago
 Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on econom ..

Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on economy

50 minutes ago
 Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump suppo ..

Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump support

1 hour ago
 Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump ..

Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

1 hour ago

More Stories From World