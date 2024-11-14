Mexican General Named To Head UN Observer Force In India, Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 12:20 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Major General Ramon Guardado Sanchez of Mexico as Head of Mission and Chief Military Observer for the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), which monitors the cease-fire in disputed Jammu and Kashmir, the UN announced Wednesday.
Major General Guardado succeeds Rear Admiral Guillermo Rios of Argentina, to whom the Secretary-General is "grateful for his contribution to United Nations peacekeeping efforts", the announcement said.
The general has had a long and distinguished career in the Mexican Army, currently serving as Commissioner of the National Guard in Yucatan.
Prior to this, he served as Liaison to Congress for the National Defence Joint Staff (2022-2023), Chief of the Regional Training Centre (2021-2022) and as Chief of the G-7 Section (Counter-narcotics Operations) of the National Defence Joint Staff (2018-2019).
He was also the Commanding Officer of the Mexican Peace Operations Joint Training Centre (2017-2018) and served in the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia (2016-2017) as Regional Chief Observer.
Major General Guardado holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Military Administration from the Superior War school and a Master's Degree in National Security from the Naval Centre for Superior Studies, both in Mexico. He also graduated from the Armor Officer Advanced Course at the U.S. Army Armor Centre and the Joint and Combined War-fighting School at the Joint Forces Staff College in the U.S.A and trained at the Argentine Joint Training Centre for Peace Operations (CAECOPAZ). He speaks English and Spanish.
UNMOGIP, one of the oldest UN mission, was deployed in January 1949 to supervise the cease-fire between India and Pakistan in the State of Jammu and Kashmir.
The group, based in Rawalpindi, is composed of 44 military observers and 75 international civilian personnel.
Recent Stories
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict
Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP
Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid
Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on economy
Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump support
Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
More Stories From World
-
Alcaraz beats Rublev to open ATP Finals account11 minutes ago
-
Spain evacuates thousands in fresh flood alarm21 minutes ago
-
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at COP2928 minutes ago
-
US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict1 hour ago
-
Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament1 hour ago
-
Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on economy50 minutes ago
-
Argentina court upholds Kirchner corruption conviction1 hour ago
-
War-shattered Gaza food markets ‘in decay’ as starvation looms: UN1 hour ago
-
Former UN Under Secretary General praises China's renewable energy industry5 hours ago
-
Stark warning on emissions as leaders divided at COP296 hours ago
-
UK's The Guardian stops posting on 'toxic media platform' X6 hours ago
-
Airlines around Asia ground Bali flights after volcano erupts6 hours ago